BEARDS FORK — A class in the Accent Education After School Program at the Southern Appalachian Labor School celebrated Black History Month on Feb. 25.
The guest presenter was Jean Evansmore, who directs DuBois On Main, a museum in Mount Hope, honoring the heritage of DuBois High School. Evansmore focused on discussing the major lifetime contributions of those who graduated from DuBois High School, which at one time served the African-American community in a major part of Fayette County.
DuBois High School was named after W.E.B. DuBois, an American civil rights leader who led the Niagara Movement and co-founded the NAACP.
