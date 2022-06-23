Southern Appalachian Labor School has announced its sponsorship of the federally-funded Summer Food Service Program.
The camp will be at the SALS Community Center in Beards Fork and at sites at Collinwood Trailer Park and Pine Knoll Apartments in Oak Hill as well as Rivermont Apartments and Gertrude Apartments in the Montgomery/Smithers area from July 5 to Aug. 5.
Meals will be provided to eligible children free of charge. To be eligible to receive free meals, children must meet the income guidelines for reduced price meals in the National School Lunch Program. Children who are part of households that receive SNAP and/or TANF assistance are automatically eligible to receive free meals. Eligibility is based on annual family income before deductions per household. The income guidelines for reduced price meals by family size are listed below:
• One person — Yearly income of $23,828 or monthly income of $1,986;
• Two people — Yearly $32,227 or monthly $2,686;
• Three people — Yearly $40,626 or monthly $3,386;
• Four people — Yearly $49,025 or monthly $4,086;
• Five people — Yearly $57,424 or monthly $4,786;
• Six people — Yearly $65,823 or monthly $5,486;
• Seven people — Yearly $74,222 or monthly $6,186;
• Eight people — Yearly $82,621 or monthly $6,886; and
• For each additional person, add $8,399 (yearly) or $700 (monthly).
For more information about the SALS summer food program, call 304-779-2280 or 304-250-7627.
