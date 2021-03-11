The late Elaine Purkey, pictured performing here at the Lively Family Amphitheater in Oak Hill, was recognized on International Women’s Day by the Southern Appalachian Labor School. Purkey was a Lincoln County labor activist, singer and songwriter whose work focused on bringing together communities in support of labor unions. She passed away on Sept. 2, 2020. Also honored was the late Anne Feeney, a folk musician and singer-songwriter, political activist and attorney. A self-described rabble rouser, Feeney died from Covid-19 on Feb. 3.