In honor of International Women's Day on Monday, March 8, the Southern Appalachian Labor School recognized the memories of Elaine Purkey and Anne Feeney, both friends of SALS who are featured in the just-released SALS Journal.
Purkey was a Lincoln County labor activist, singer and songwriter whose work focused on bringing together communities in support of labor unions. She passed away on Sept. 2, 2020.
Feeney, who was born in Pennsylvania, was a folk musician and singer-songwriter, political activist and attorney. A self-described rabble rouser, Feeney died from Covid-19 on Feb. 3.
According to Director Dr. John David, SALS also took time to recognize the women on the staff in the SALS family, including Ruth Lanham, Lisa Manley, Tracy Patrick, Holly Manley, Vickie Smith, Barbara Painter, Brenda Warrick, Vickie Mullins, Kathryn South, LaToya Ray, Kenna Bass, Linda Dillard, Lisa Spoerer, Tia Coleman, Tammy Higginbothan, Donna Leftwich and Sandy Grasty,
"Together, they are part of our team who all still strive to Make A Difference to Keep Hope Alive in the quest for social justice and equal opportunity," according to a SALS press release. "Please join in showing them appreciation and a sincere 'thank you.'"
