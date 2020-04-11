The Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS), in collaboration with the Mountaineer Food Bank, conducted a major distribution of emergency food in Fayette County on Wednesday, March 25.
The food was delivered to four SALS locations: SALS Historic Oak Hill School, SALS warehouse next to the Kincaid Post Office, SALS Community Center in Beards Fork and SALS Regina Three Rivers Apartments in Gauley Bridge.
According to Vickie Smith, the SALS construction manager who assisted with the outreach, over 200 families consisting of nearly 800 people benefited from the sizable distribution. Those contributing to the outreach were SALS staff, AmeriCorps VISTA volunteers, SALS YouthBuild members, and Friends of SALS.
