Special tax credits available
Individuals who want to give and obtain a cash credit in return are asked to consider obtaining a tax credit for giving to one of the housing, youth, education or health programs sponsored by the Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS).
SALS has been certified for participation in the 2022-23 Neighborhood Investment Program (NIP). SALS has been awarded $43,000 in tax credits to be given out to donors. Credits can be awarded for donated property, building materials, school and office supplies, equipment, vehicles, stock and cash with a minimum value of $500. Credits are available now.
NIP, administered by the West Virginia Development Office, was established to increase the rate of charitable giving to 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations in West Virginia. In return for donating cash, personal property, real estate or stock, a business or individual donor can receive a state tax credit worth up to 50 percent of the donation. Credits come off your West Virginia tax return’s bottom line, thereby reducing your taxes due to providing you with a larger refund. People may also deduct the donation from their federal return as a charitable contribution if they itemize.
For more information on donating or volunteering for any SALS program, including New River Safe Housing, the Historic Oak Hill School or the youth programs at the SALS Community Center in Beards Fork, call 304-250-7627; write to SALS, PO Box 127, Kincaid, WV 25119; or email SALS@citynet.net.
For more information about SALS, go to www.sals.info.
• • •
SALS among grant recipients
The United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia, Inc. awarded grants in last month totaling over $100,000 to several organizations in West Virginia. According to Foundation president, Jeff Taylor, the Foundation’s Grants Committee reviews applications and awards grants to help fund innovative programs that address acute needs in communities.
The Foundation awarded grants to the following:
• The Southern Appalachian Labor School received a grant to continue its work repairing owner-occupied, former company homes in the coalfields of West Virginia.
• First United Methodist Church in Elkins received a grant to expand its feeding ministry, providing nourishment to those experiencing food insecurity.
• Rebuilding Together Charleston received a grant to continue its Safe at Home project, providing home repairs to improve the owner’s safety and quality of life.
• Cheat Lake United Methodist Church in Morgantown received a grant to expand its technological capabilities.
• Warwood United Methodist Church in Wheeling received a grant to create an entrance to its building that is accessible to all.
• Sugar Valley United Methodist Church in Bruceton Mills received a grant to improve its sound system, increasing accessibility to the hard of hearing.
• Antioch United Methodist Church in New Creek received a grant to install kitchen and bathroom facilities to accommodate mission teams and those who are temporarily displaced by natural disasters.
• Hardy County Helpers in Moorefield received a grant to continue their work building accessibility ramps.
• Spring Heights Camp and Retreat Center in Spencer received a grant to expand the DaySpring Mobile Camp program.
• Crim Memorial United Methodist Church in Philippi received a grant to expand streaming capabilities.
• Racine United Methodist Church in Racine received a grant to install a new sound system in the church’s auditorium.
The United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia, Inc., established in 1974, manages over $125 million for ministries in West Virginia and Garrett County, Maryland.
