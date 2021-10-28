The Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) has received recertification as an approved housing counseling agency by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Counseling services offered include home improvement and rehabilitation counseling, pre-purchase housing counseling and rental housing counseling, and workshops on pre-purchase home buyer education and rental housing.
According to John David, SALS director, the certification is valid until 2024. SALS has been an approved agency for over 20 years and has counseled hundreds of families, David said.
In a press release, Marcus Wilkes, a certified housing counselor, noted that housing is a complicated, time-consuming process since each situation requires time, negotiation and flexibility with various financial/lending entities. In many cases, he said, it takes a year to resolve issues and complete an intake case.
SALS offers the program free of charge thanks to donations and occasional, partial support from state and federal agencies.
In West Virginia, there are only eight HUD-approved agencies. The others are located in Charleston, Delbarton, Elkins, Fairmont, Martinsburg, Parkersburg and Weirton.
Contact information is available on the HUD website (www.hud.gov), calling the HUD toll-free number at 800-569-4287, or contacting SALS at 304-465-4246.
