The Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS) in Fayette County is seeking grant funding for its housing program.
The Southern Appalachian Labor School and its subsidiary housing programs SALS Housing and Coalfield Housing have announced plans to seek Housing Preservation Grant funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development Program.
The proposed program would be a grant program that provides rural, non-profit organizations grant funds to assist very low-income homeowners in repairing and rehabilitating their homes in rural areas. SALS plans to implement the program in Fayette County and adjoining areas.
The program would be open to all eligible applicants regardless of race, disability, gender, age, or national origin.
Those who wish to comment or obtain a copy of a statement or proposal can write SALS at PO Box 127, Kincaid, WV 25119 or call 304-250-7627.
