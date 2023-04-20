The Southern Appalachian Labor School is searching for 25 summer associate VISTA workers at least 18 years old for the June 5 to Aug. 13 summer program.
In that program, VISTA workers coordinate volunteers, operate the Feed & Read/Summer Education programs, and conduct related activities. A relocation allowance is possible. Seniors and retirees are eligible.
SALS will provide free lunches and books to children 18-and-under at five sites in Fayette County during the summer program. There will also be distribution of age-appropriate activities and educational material for addiction awareness and prevention as well as renovations and repairs on houses occupied by low-income families.
The organization is also seeking 20 adults for its coal transition EDA program. In that, participants will be paid and earn national recognized credentials in the construction trades. Seniors are eligible.
For more information, call 304-250-7627.
Those interested in either program should send name, email, address and phone number to sals@citynet.net as soon as possible. Applications are due now.
