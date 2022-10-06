The Southern Appalachian Labor School is operating monthly food pantries at the Historic Oak Hill School in Oak Hill and at the Beards Fork Community Center.
The HOHS pantry is being held on the first Friday of each month from 2 to 4 p.m., or until supplies are exhausted. The Beards Fork pantry is held on the first Monday following the first Friday of each month beginning at 2 p.m. and running until 4 p.m., or until supplies are gone.
Free USDA commodities will be given to those who qualify at the two sites (the historic school is located at 140 School Street, Oak Hill, while the Beards Fork site is at the old school in Beards Fork). The HOHS site can be reached at 304-673-6370 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Beards Fork center can be reached at 304-779-2280 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies and others participating in or administering agency programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted by or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information are urged to contact the agency where they apply for benefits. To file a complaint of discrimination, complete Form AD-3027.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.