WASHINGTON – Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s 33 million small businesses, calls on Americans to “Shop Small” throughout this holiday season and on Small Business Saturday, which falls on Nov. 26.
“As our economy continues to stabilize, it’s more important than ever that consumers shop and dine small during the holiday shopping season,” Guzman said. “We continue to see positive impacts and opportunities for our small business owners through President Biden’s economic agenda, and Small Business Saturday is another chance for us to further strengthen America’s entrepreneurs with our local and online spending and promotion.”
The Biden-Harris Administration has been aggressive in laying the foundation for small business growth through the American Rescue Plan and the equitable implementation of SBA economic relief programs. Thanks to President Biden’s economic leadership, we saw a record number of Americans apply to start nearly 8.5 million new businesses – higher than any similar period on record, Guzman said in a press release.
Small Business Saturday, founded by American Express, is a day dedicated to supporting the diverse range of local businesses that create jobs, help boost the economy, and enhance neighborhoods around the country. According to American Express, the projected total reported spending among U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday last year hit a record high with an estimated $23.3 billion. The SBA has cosponsored Small Business Saturday since 2011, and the agency continues to help entrepreneurs leverage new opportunities with the 13th annual Small Business Saturday.
Small business owners look forward to another strong year, and the SBA is doing its part by expanding and retooling resources to support all small business owners throughout their entrepreneurial journeys. For more information on SBA’s programs and services and to find an office near you, visit www.sba.gov.
To learn more about Small Business Saturday, visit www.sba.gov/saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.