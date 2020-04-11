Charges have been filed against a Scarbro woman related to April 9 burglary allegations, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
On that morning, notification was received that a burglary had occurred in the Scarbro area. Responding deputies were also told the suspect or suspects may still be in the house. Deputies found a woman inside who had allegedly forced entry into the home by smashing a hole in the door. She had also allegedly bashed holes in the walls of the home with a hammer.
Tiffany K. Haynes was arrested on scene for burglary and destruction of property. She now awaits court proceedings.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through the Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." They can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's department.
