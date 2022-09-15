A pair of cousins from Knoxville, Tenn. found a honey pot of gold over the summer in Oak Hill.
Claire Clark and Kinleigh Whitmore, the granddaughters of Butch and Libby Whitmore of Oak Hill, were revealed last week as the winners of a bear scavenger hunt sponsored this summer by the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and the New River Gorge CVB.
The hunt was staged to help promote the wooden bears in Oak Hill, and the city in general. During the hunt, New River George had lost his buddy, Oakie, the black bear, and various clues helped participants track Oakie and his friends. There were 12 clues, and the overall winner was chosen from entrants who got all 12 clues correct.
Clark and Whitmore won a $500 pot of gift cards or gift certificates for a variety of businesses in the area. The cousins were joined on their search by their grandparents while they were visiting in Fayette County over the summer.
— Steve Keenan
