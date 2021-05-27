Public hearings were slated for this week for the proposed closures of Divide and Ansted elementary schools in Fayette County at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
Hearings were planned for Divide Elementary on Tuesday, May 25 and Ansted Elementary on Wednesday, May 26.
The Fayette County Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 27 to vote on the school closures. All deliberations and a vote will occur in open session.
The proposal calls for the two PK-5 schools to be shuttered in two years to make way for a new Midland Trail Elementary School. That PK-5 facility is targeted to be built on the campus that currently houses the local high school and middle school in Hico, and it is tentatively scheduled to open at the outset of the 2023-24 school year.
The documents in support of closing the schools provide the following rationale:
• A decreasing trend in overall Fayette County population based on actual census data;
• Overall decreasing trend in Fayette County student enrollment;
• Issues regarding the conditions of the Ansted and Divide school structures, including the heating system at the former;
• Handicap accessibility issues;
• Maximizing utilization and operating capacity of the two schools;
• Fayette County financial constraints; and
• Projected educational program and improvement analysis.
Divide was built in 1953 and Ansted in 1954.
As the county had an overall 7.9 percent decrease in population from 2010 to 2019, Fayette County Schools has experienced an enrollment decline. In 2014-15, enrollment in the district was 6,817. This past school year, that dipped to 5,707, a 16.2 percent decrease, according to an executive summary in the closure documents.
The cumulative decrease in enrollment at Ansted and Divide elementaries is 15 percent over the last six years, documents show.
The second-month enrollment for Ansted in the 2020-21 school year was 214 students. A decade earlier, it was 239. Enrollment peaked at 271 in 2012-13, fell to 216 in 2017-18, and exhibited slight increases in the next two years before settling at 214 this past school term.
At Divide, second-month enrollment in 2010-11 was 202, and the high-water mark reached 238 in 2012-13. Enrollment in 2018-19 was 232, followed by subsequent numbers of 219 and 210, with the latter occurring in the current school term.
— Steve Keenan
