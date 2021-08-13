OAK HILL — The 2019-20 school year featured those who travel on the Oak Hill school campus getting accustomed to different traffic patterns as new school construction was completed.
The 2021-22 school term will feature further traffic flow adjustments, but they will only be temporary.
An ongoing construction project on the nearby Oyler Avenue bridge will necessitate changes in how daily traffic enters and exits the Oak Hill campus, which includes Oak Hill high and middle schools, New River Intermediate, New River Primary and the Fayette Institute of Technology.
Bryan Parsons, Fayette County Schools transportation director, said the alterations are being made from a safety standpoint, with the main focus to prevent traffic from backing up onto U.S. Rte. 19 during the school day.
"We want to stress to parents to follow the principals' lead on how they should enter and exit the campus," Parsons said. He said school officials have been "working cooperatively" with West Virginia Division of Highways officials to make school traffic flow as smoothly and safely as possible during the construction. School officials have also been working with the Oak Hill Police Department to discuss additional coverage in key areas at key times, according to Parsons.
"Our main objective is to not get traffic lined up on 19; it's a dangerous situation," Parsons said.
According to Greg Hylton, District 9 construction engineer for the WVDOH, Orders Construction Co. is the project contractor and will be performing repairs on the Oyler Avenue bridge made necessary when an excavator hit and damaged the bridge about two years ago. Stop lights were in place on either end of the overpass bridge, reducing traffic across U.S. Rte. 19 to one lane. Hylton said preliminary plans for the project, which is expected to take about six weeks, include possibly closing both lanes of the bridge, with the Oyler exit and entrance ramps remaining open. Both lanes of the bridge were closed at 6 p.m. on Aug. 12.
Here is a brief look at the adjusted traffic patterns for the schools:
• Oak Hill High (Grades 9-12) — In the morning and afternoon hours, non-bus traffic (parents, staff and students who drive to school) will enter and leave via Allman St., which is on the back side of the campus near the football stadium. If bringing a child to school, parents are asked to "come up the hill along the pine trees, make an immediate left toward the wellness center, drive between the tennis courts and new gym, drop off, then make a right at the tennis courts back down the hill," said Assistant Principal Dan Poland. "At the end of the day, we're asking parents to park and pick up in the bottom parking lot."
• Oak Hill Middle (Grades 6-8) — Parents will enter off Virginia St. and exit via Halstead Ave., both in the morning and afternoon. OHMS staff will arrive and depart via Halstead, which is normally reserved for bus traffic only. Drop-off of children by parents will be allowed beginning at 6:55 a.m. like last year, according to OHMS Principal Cynthia Hedrick, who stressed for motorists to "always yield to the bus drivers." "Sometimes parents will drop off at the middle school, then come up the hill and drop at the high school," Hedrick explained. "They're not going to be allowed to do that (under the new scenario). They can drop at that stop sign (and allow the students to walk to their respective schools)." Or, they can use the high school alternative, which features a different exit point. Overall, Hedrick said, "I'd allow a little extra time, because it might be a little congested in the beginning." She also suggested as many parents as possible place their children on the bus to get to and from school and alleviate some of the expected congestion.
• New River Intermediate (Grades 3-5) — Parents are advised to enter and leave the school campus by way of Virginia St. during both the morning and afternoon hours. Staff will come and go via Allman. Amy McDonald, principal of New River Intermediate, said, "We want all parents to enter the campus through Virginia St. If they are a parent that just has an intermediate child, when they exit the campus they can only make a right-hand turn onto Virginia."
• New River Primary (PK-2) — Parents will enter via Virginia St. in the morning and afternoon, and they will exit on Halstead Ave. in those time frames. Staff will enter and exit via Halstead at all times. "If (parents) enter through Virginia Ave. (and) come down the hill, (they will) go around the buses just like always, then parents will exit through Halstead," said Marsha Bishop, assistant principal of New River Primary. "If they have a student at both schools, they'll drop off at intermediate first and then primary, just like always, and exit through Halstead."
"Our parents are not coming off the four-lane on the Oyler exit," Parsons said. "We don't look at any major delays (in delivery and pick-up of students).
"We just want the parents to be patient with us, because this is an unexpected thing."
Besides making things safer overall, the temporary set-up "gives us practice in case we have a school safety issue to where we have to close off the front entrance," he added. It will result in practice on evacuating "if we ever need to."
Parsons urged patience by the public, and he asked parents, staff and student drivers to heed advice given by their particular principal.
He again stressed the move is temporary. "We'll go back to the way things were when this is over."
