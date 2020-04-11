Gov. Jim Justice announced last week he would be extending the statewide school shutdown to April 30 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Justice made the announcement shortly after he announced he would be extending the date for the primary election to June 9, which was originally scheduled for May 12.
Justice originally had students scheduled to return to school April 20, but said he wanted to add the 10-day extension to line up with President Donald Trump’s instruction to practice social distancing guidelines until April 30.
“I wanted to extend that date to coincide with the president’s April 30 date,” Justice explained. “Some schools aren’t supposed to let out until June 6, and some before that, but I think if we were only able to go back to school for two to three weeks it would give a great opportunity for closure, and it would give opportunity to give instruction for over the summer.
“There’s so many things it could do for our kids and our teachers, and it would be beneficial to have that opportunity to go back, and I’m very hopeful we’re going to be able to do that.”
Although understanding of Justice’s order to extend the statewide school shutdown, many teachers are itching to go back to school. Many have been conducting class lessons via video chat or on social media, and several schools have taken to their social media pages to provide entertainment for students.
Kayla Armstrong, a Raleigh County teacher, said she knows the extension is needed, and she’s glad government officials are worried over the safety of students and their families, but still misses her students.
“We have so many students that live with grandparents that it would be devastating if they brought the virus home with them. That being said, I’m still absolutely heartbroken over not seeing my kids,” Armstrong said. “I feel like I still had so much to teach them, so much more love to give them.
“Due to lack of technology, there are still students that myself and other teachers aren’t able to reach,” Armstrong said. “I wonder if they’re safe, if their bellies are full, if they’re learning. Packets only go so far, there’s nothing like being in a classroom and getting an active education.”
Justice made no indication the extended date is a definite date students will be returning to school. The situation is fluid, and the date could be extended again.
