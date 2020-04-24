West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice shut down schools for the balance of the academic year on Tuesday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in a desire to keep all of school children, K-12, out of harm’s way.
He also pointed to a certain opening of schools for the fall semester.
Before Justice made the announcement, students were due to return by April 30. Justice said in good faith he could not do that.
During his regular weekday press conference, the governor said that while students would not be returning to their physical classrooms for the remainder of this school year, they will be able to return in the fall.
“I can’t even imagine just the amount of excitement I know the kids would have going back and seeing their friends and their teachers, knowing that would be bringing closure to a lot,” Justice said. “But I have promised you over and over and over that I would not put you in a position that would be harmful, and I would protect you in any way, especially our kids.”
Justice added students and teachers need to continue distant and remote learning for the remainder of the school year, and education officials need to continue working to provide meals to the students while they aren’t physically in school. He also urged school officials to find a way to assure high school seniors that they will be able to take part in a graduation ceremony.
“I would urge every school to find a place over the course of the summer where we can bring back those graduates and let them walk across the stage and receive their diplomas,” Justice said. “I would urge all schools to find a time and place you can pull that off.
“For all the children that are out there, please try to keep up with your studies,” Justice said. “Run through the finish line, and accomplish what you need to accomplish this year.
“This will pass, you have a long long life in front of you,” Justice said. “I know just how meaningful school and the grades you make are to you, and your friendships, along with the interactions with your teachers. I know how important it is, but you have to trust me in this situation.”
The governor’s announcement provides a framework for counties to plan for the end of the school year, and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) is encouraging everyone to remain vigilant in their efforts to address the academic and extended needs of the children.
W. Clayton Burch, West Virginia superintendent of schools, said educators support the governor’s goal to reopen school buildings and facilities when it can be done safely for students, educators and staff.
“While decisions of this magnitude are never easy, we appreciate that the governor understands the importance of guarding the health of the education community and we thank him for his leadership,” Burch said.
“I commend the hard work of our counties, educators and service personnel as they have created a model for remote learning and meal delivery that can be sustained through the end of the school year,” Burch said.
According to WVDE officials, a Graduation Taskforce – which consists of West Virginia Board of Education members, county administrators, state PTA members, educators and WVDE staff – will continue to address issues surrounding high school graduations, focusing on the transition for graduates to the next phases of their lives.
Issues include dual credit and Advanced Placement credit, free virtual schools and CTE credentials, as well as developing meaningful end-of-year recognitions and celebrations for high school seniors, officials reported. Counties will work with their boards of education and local health departments to determine details around graduation ceremonies which may look very different than in years past.
The WVDE will post updated school calendar information this week at wvde.us/COVID19.
Email: jnelson@register-herald.com
