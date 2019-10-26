Oak Hill, WV (25901)

Today

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.