Secretary of State Mac Warner has begun releasing weekly updates on statewide voter participation in the 2020 primary election. The weekly updates feature absentee and early voting data, including the number of absentee ballots requested and returned to county clerks. Updates mid-week will be available on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office social media platforms.
Data as of May 19 included:
• Statewide absentee ballots requested: 235,670 or 19.2% of registered voters
• Statewide absentee ballots cast: 115,344 or 9.4% of registered voters
• Registered voters: 1,227,684
In-person early voting will begin May 27 and end June 6. Once this period begins, weekly numbers of in-person early voters will also be made available.
Sample ballots are also available as a courtesy to voters at http://apps.sos.wv.gov/Elections/SampleBallots.
For more information on how to vote in the June 9 election, visit GoVoteWV.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.