On June 8, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), ranking member of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, took to the Senate floor to discuss the Great American Outdoors Act before the Senate voted 80-17 to invoke cloture on the motion to proceed to consideration of the bill.
In March, Manchin introduced the bipartisan legislation that provides mandatory permanent and full funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and addresses a $21 billion maintenance backlog in national parks and other federal land management agencies.
“The Great American Outdoors Act will create jobs while protecting and expanding access to the great outdoors across our country for everyone, whether that be hunting, fishing or hiking in the Monongahela National Forest or rafting down the Gauley River, just to give a few examples from my home state of West Virginia,” Manchin said during remarks to his colleagues. “We have broad bipartisan support with 60 senators signing on, which is representative of how important this bill is to every state.
“This is a shining example of Democrats and Republicans coming together to put politics aside to do what is best for conserving the natural resources of this great nation. Passage of this bill will be a historic achievement, and I believe this will be one of the most significant conservation bills ever enacted into law. I urge all of my colleagues to join me in voting yes to invoke cloture and begin consideration of the Great American Outdoors Act.”
