On Thursday, April 9, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $12,939,053 in funding for health centers across West Virginia through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Health Center Program.
"Health centers are essential to our health care system in West Virginia, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is putting an enormous strain on our medical professionals and facilities," Manchin said in a press release. "This funding will help our health centers provide essential medical services while ensuring the health care access that every West Virginian deserves.
"I will continue to fight for the people of West Virginia to get the medical supplies and care they need and we will make it through this terrible pandemic together, because West Virginians care for one another."
"As our state battles the COVID-19 pandemic, it is even more important that quality health care services are available for all of our residents — including those in small, hard-to-reach communities," Capito said. "These federal grants are an essential part of connecting our communities in West Virginia and providing the care our citizens need.
"I have been and will continue to fight to make sure our West Virginia medical professionals have the funding they need to provide accessible and affordable health care services that our West Virginia families rely on."
Individual awards are listed below:
• $1,449,079 — Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center
• $1,385,985 — Cabin Creek Health Systems
• $1,670,476 — WomanCare
• $1,800,142 — MountainHeart Community Services
• $1,011,408 — Pendleton Community Care
• $1,155,707 — Wirt County Health Service Association
• $1,196,703 — Lincoln County Primary Care Center
• $1,624,033 — Rainelle Medical Center
• $1,645,520 — Change, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.