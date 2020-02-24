CHARLESTON — West Virginia lawmakers in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday voted to increase jail time for people who deal drugs within 200 feet of libraries.
Senate Bill 259, sponsored by Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison, states that people 18 or older who deal Schedule 1 or 2 drugs within 200 feet of the library would receive a minimum of three years’ jail time, and those who deal Schedule 1 or 2 “non-narcotic” drugs would receive a minimum of one year.
Penalties are already higher in West Virginia for those who deal drugs near schools.
In an interview Thursday, Romano said the bill came at the request of the West Virginia Library Association.
“I’m not a proponent of increased incarceration for anybody but unfortunately our public libraries are very much like our public schools, and because they’re open to the general public, though, they get a lot of people in there who are looking for a place in private to do drugs,” he said. “That’s just a part of the epidemic that’s struck West Virginia. We’re finding hypodermic needles on the shelves and in the bathrooms of our public libraries.”
He said the Library Association “believes that giving public libraries the same protections that we give public schools and other public facilities will cut down on that kind of conduct because they’ll find somewhere else to go.”
“And quite frankly, people are going to do drugs just like they drink alcohol because it’s an addictive situation and some people can’t handle it, and therefore they get in the situation where they’re just looking desperately for someplace to do drugs, but we can’t let it be someplace where our children frequent every day and that’s the only reason I supported it.”
He said although the mandatory minimums are “not a deterrent to the crime itself, they’ll be deterred from using that location.”
“The efficacy of that bill and making that law more draconian probably isn’t going to get the results that we would all like but I think it’s simply an effort to keep some people out of our public libraries for the sake of our kids. It’s a balancing test. You know that I’m generally not for greater incarceration... It was a very hard decision.”
Senators approved the bill on a voice vote. It now goes to the full Senate.
