Staff members from the office of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) were involved through Feb. 17 in the "Serving Our Seniors" tour in all 55 counties across West Virginia. State residents were being encouraged to stop by and meet directly with a member of Manchin’s staff to learn about the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act for West Virginia seniors.
"To West Virginia’s seniors, Social Security and Medicare are not just government programs, they are promises made by a thankful nation to ensure a quality of life well-earned from years of hard work and sacrifice," Manchin said in a press release.
Among the stops on Friday, Feb. 10 were at the Summers County Council on Aging in Hinton and the Fayette Committee on Aging in Oak Hill.
