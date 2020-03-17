Fayette County's largest municipality is among those statewide which have made moves to minimize public interaction with city employees beginning this week.
According to City Manager Bill Hannabass, Oak Hill City Hall was closed to the public beginning March 16 due to concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to the declaration of a national emergency by Pres. Donald Trump.
"If you come to city hall, we will all be at work, but you can't get in," Hannabass said. The precautionary move will "limit contact with the public," he said, in the event COVID-19 does affect the area.
Visitors to city hall will see signs indicating alternate ways to pay their bills and handle other matters, Hannabass said.
Oak Hill Sanitary Board office representatives ask that residents mail payments or use the drop box beside the sanitary board office door or across the street from the office. Other options include paying online at www.oakhillwv.gov, via electronic bank transfer, or temporarily over the phone.
Sewer bills are still due; however, water service termination for non-payment of bills will not occur until further notice, by direction of the state Public Service Commission. Also, late fees will not be charged until further notice. Anyone with billing questions can call 304-469-3186. Anyone with a sewer emergency or urgent matter along those lines is asked to call 304-465-0907. Calls will be answered on a case-by-case basis.
Those with an important issue in the general scope of things are urged to call 304-469-9541 and your situation will be addressed to the best of the city's ability.
The police and fire departments will still respond to calls. As always, in the event of an emergency, call 911.
The Oak Hill Police Department will be open, but visitors will be confined to a small foyer with glass separating the public from department employees and officers. Don't stop by unless it's necessary, Hannabass advised.
Hannabass, who himself had to call off a trip to Washington, D.C. this week, said any travel by Oak Hill employees for classes, training, etc. — both in-state and out-of-state — is currently canceled.
If requests for building permits, licenses and other services aren't pressing, Hannabass asks the public to wait a little while.
City parks and the rail-trail will remain open, but he urges common sense with keeping proper spacing and around playground equipment.
For more information, visit Oak Hill Info on Facebook.
Elsewhere:
Fayetteville
"The Town of Fayetteville would like to assure our citizens we are doing everything possible to keep everyone safe and informed," Mayor Sharon Cruikshank said Monday.
Non-essential meetings have been canceled until further notice.
While town offices remained open Monday, they are now closed to the public. In an emergency meeting on Tuesday, March 17, the Fayetteville Town Council voted to close town offices to the public. Below is a statement provided by Town Superintendent Matt Diederich:
"Effective immediately because of the state of emergency in the State of West Virginia, access to facilities will be limited to staff only at the town hall and police department in Fayetteville, West Virginia until further notice.
"Bills, fines and tickets can still be paid through the mail, online or by calling one of the offices (town hall: 304-574-0101, or police department: 304-574-0255)."
Citizens are asked to note that there is a drop box at town hall in the council chamber door.
People wanting to call in can do so at 304-574-0101. Employees will be on hand from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The town website (www.townoffayetteville.org) is currently being rebuilt.
People are encouraged to stay home if they are sick and to reach out if they need assistance, Cruikshank said.
Anyone needing aid can call town hall at 304-574-0101, Neighbors Helping Neighbors (Fayetteville, W.Va. area) at 304-315-2145 or the Fayetteville Police Department at 304-574-0255, and they will be put in touch with volunteers ready to help.
The monthly waste tire collection sponsored by the Fayette County Solid Waste Authority originally scheduled in Fayetteville for March 18 also has been canceled.
Ansted
Beginning on Tuesday, March 17, Ansted Town Hall is closed to the public, but business can be transacted.
Payments can be made via drop box, mail or credit card by phone. Town hall can be reached at 304-658-5901 and the sewer department at 304-658-5106.
A planning commission meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 19 has been canceled, but a special budget meeting set for 5:30 p.m. on March 19 will be held as planned.
As of Monday afternoon, town halls at Meadow Bridge and Mount Hope were operating as normal, according to those answering the phone. There was no answer at Pax Town Hall.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
