Cody headed to prison for drug trafficking actions
Authorities are keeping up the pressure on participants in a drug trafficking ring that operated primarily in Fayette County earlier this decade.
According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Samantha J. Cody, 35, formerly of Glen Jean, was sentenced to prison on June 8 by Circuit Judge Thomas H. Ewing for her conviction of the felony offenses of conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and greater than 50 grams of methamphetamine and delivery of methamphetamine.
In a news release, Ciliberti said Ewing sentenced Cody to serve 60 years in prison for the conspiracy conviction and one to 15 years in prison for the delivery of methamphetamine conviction. The judge ordered the sentences to be served concurrently, and Cody must serve a minimum of 15 years in prison before being eligible for parole.
In rendering his decision, Ciliberti said Ewing noted that Cody was a member of and a participant in a significant drug trafficking organization that enabled out-of-state drug dealers to expand their network into Fayette County. The judge also said there was a great deal of harm to the community and citizens of Fayette County due to the organization’s drug operation. According to officials, Cody was one of the primary distributors of drugs for Heather Hewitt, who was recently sentenced to up to 90 years in prison as the leader of the drug trafficking organization. Jarod Hendrick, another key member of the organization, was sentenced earlier this year to 60 years in prison for his actions.
In June 2021, the Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force initiated an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating mainly in Fayette County. The investigation determined that Hewitt was the leader, and that she was being assisted in her drug distribution activities by others, including Cody and Hendrick. In August 2021, the task force — utilizing a confidential informant — began making purchases of methamphetamine and fentanyl from the drug traffickers. According to Ciliberti, Cody was personally involved in the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl from August 2021 through February 2022. At the time of her arrest on Feb. 19, 2022, Cody was found to be in possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.
At the time participants were arrested, law enforcement seized over one pound of fentanyl, two pounds of methamphetamine, approximately three ounces of cocaine, and slightly more than $250,000 in United States currency from the Hewitt drug trafficking organization. Ledgers found at the residence of Hewitt and Hendrick documented the distribution of over 14 pounds of controlled substances and documented that Cody was personally involved in the distribution of over one pound of controlled substances, the release noted.
Ciliberti stressed that the hard work of the officers of the task force was vital in ending that drug distribution network.
The crime was investigated by the Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, and the case was prosecuted by Ciliberti and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney R. Wes Toney.
Haggerty sentenced for sex crimes involving a child
A former Pax resident was sentenced to prison on May 30 for the felony crime of first-degree sexual abuse.
According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Charles A. Haggerty, 46, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Thomas H. Ewing in relation to his convictions for two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Haggerty pleaded guilty to the offenses on January 5, 2023 during a jury trial that had commenced the previous day, according to a press release from Ciliberti.
Ewing sentenced Haggerty to serve one to five years in prison for each count, and those sentences were ordered to be served consecutively. Haggerty must serve two years in prison before being eligible for parole.
On January 7, 2019, a member of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau was contacted by a mother regarding her son. The mother advised that her son said Haggerty had sexually molested him. In response to the disclosure, the detective bureau opened an investigation regarding Haggerty. The investigation determined that Haggerty, who had befriended the family and who had lived with the family during the summer of 2018, had sexually molested the juvenile multiple times.
According to Ciliberti, the prosecution of the case was delayed because Haggerty had been extradited to Alabama to face similar charges.
Subsequent to entering the guilty pleas, the information regarding Haggerty’s convictions was posted on the prosecuting attorney’s Facebook page, and another victim from an unrelated case saw the post and came forward to report additional sexual crimes allegedly committed by Haggerty. More criminal charges will be filed against Haggerty in the near future, Ciliberti's release noted.
This crime was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau. Victim support services for the family were provided by the Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center.
The case was prosecuted by Ciliberti.
Man gets extra prison time for assaulting correctional employee
A Mount Olive man already serving time in prison has had more time added to his confinement after his felony conviction for assaulting a correctional facility employee.
A June 2 news release from Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr. revealed that, on June 1, Tyrone Roberts, 49, pleaded guilty to the felony crime of malicious assault on a correctional facility employee. Roberts elected to proceed immediately to sentencing and was then sentenced by Circuit Judge Thomas H. Ewing to serve three to 15 years in prison, Ciliberti noted. Roberts was serving a 15-to-35-year sentence related to a conviction for first-degree sexual assault from Cabell County at the time he committed the malicious assault.
Ewing ordered the sentence for the latter crime to be served consecutively to the sentence for which Roberts was incarcerated for sexual assault. Roberts must serve a minimum of three more years in prison after completing his Cabell County sentence before being eligible for parole.
On January 6, 2019, a correctional employee at Mount Olive Correctional Center in Fayette County was performing nightly lockdown duties when Roberts refused to close his cell door, the news release noted. Roberts became combative with the officer, struck the officer twice in the face, and continued to refuse commands. The correctional employee suffered multiple facial fractures as a result of this incident.
This crime was investigated by the West Virginia State Police. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sarah F. Smith.
Former Montgomery woman gets prison term
for crimes at WVU Tech’s old football field
A former Montgomery woman was stung with a prison term this week in Fayette County Circuit Court.
Felony and misdemeanor convictions from a 2022 incident at the former WVU Tech football field in Montgomery have the woman headed to prison.
Anthony Ciliberti Jr., prosecuting attorney for Fayette County, said in a Friday news release that Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake Jr. sentenced Brittany A. McBrayer, 34, on May 31 after her conviction for the felony crimes of conspiracy and destruction of property, and the misdemeanor crime of trespassing. Blake sentenced McBrayer to serve two to 15 years in prison for the felony convictions and fined her $100 for the misdemeanor trespassing charge.
McBrayer’s sentences will run consecutively, and she must serve two years in prison before being eligible for parole.
According to Ciliberti's release, in rendering his decision, Blake noted that McBrayer caused a substantial amount of damage to the football field, and the judge further said that her actions were senseless and detrimental to the community.
On August 31, 2022, an employee of WVU Tech in Montgomery observed a man carrying a woman on his back near the football field. The woman appeared to be wearing only a shirt and a pair of panties. The man said the woman had been stung by yellow jackets and that he was taking her for medical treatment.
The Tech employee proceeded to the football field and discovered that someone had attempted to steal copper wiring from the lights and lighting system for the field, causing significant damage in the process.
According to the release, the employee found a pair of bolt cutters still attached to partially cut wiring. Upon closer inspection, a yellow jackets’ nest was discovered near the damaged area. The employee also found a backpack, a pair of jeans, a pair of socks and a pair of shoes had been left behind on the field. A search of the backpack revealed a pair of bolt cutters and other tools, as well as a cell phone which was determined to belong to McBrayer.
The crime was investigated by the Montgomery Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Amy McLaughlin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.