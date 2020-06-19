FAYETTE COUNTY — A hard-hitting Sunday storm necessitated nearly 20 rescues and resulted in West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declaring a state of emergency in Fayette County.
Fortunately, though, officials report no injuries or loss of life.
Kevin Walker, director of the Fayette County Office of Emergency Management, said portions of Fayette County received approximately 6 inches of rain beginning at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. That figure was confirmed by the National Weather Service.
The hardest-hit areas included Minden, Oak Hill, Scarbro, Whipple and Fayetteville. There was “a lot of damage” in Minden, Walker said. The force of the water rerouted a local creek.
According to Walker, swift water rescue personnel were deployed Sunday to handle numerous rescues.
Tim Richardson, chief of the Oak Hill Fire Department, said the Fayette County High Angle Team and the Fayette County Swift Water Rescue Team worked together after they were pressed into action on Sunday. “We probably did about 18 rescues,” Richardson said. Five occurred in Minden, including one involving a mother and father and their 1-month-old infant. Another featured a special needs juvenile and his mother.
Five rescues took place on Virginia Street in Oak Hill, and the rest were scattered throughout Oak Hill and Scarbro, Richardson said. The teams also assisted in a situation at Wolf Creek Park.
No injuries were reported, although Richardson said water exposure occurred with some individuals.
Rain, followed by hail, then by thunderstorms featuring lightning and thunder, resulted in “probably 4 inches of rain in an hour,” said Richardson.
The chief said his department’s calls started with two direct lightning strikes of houses, one on Gatewood Road and one on Red Star Road.
Members of the rescue teams included firefighters from the Oak Hill, Fayetteville, Ansted, Montgomery and Danese fire departments, and “great teamwork” was involved in the rescues, said Richardson. Richardson also thanked ACE Adventure Resort guides for assisting throughout the day, and he praised the Oak Hill police and street departments, State Police and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department for providing aid, as well.
There were no power outages, Walker said. He said he was aware of no injuries incurred during the deluge and subsequent recovery.
A shelter was available for affected individuals at Warm Hands From Warm Hearts in Oak Hill Sunday night and remained on stand-by Monday, said Walker.
Walker said Monday officials were working on establishing distribution points for supplies needed in the affected areas, as well as a debris pickup plan.
Gov. Justice on Sunday night issued his state of emergency declaration for the county in light of the weekend storm.
During his scheduled Monday COVID-19 press briefing, Justice also addressed the storm.
“Last night we had some terrific rainfall,” he said. “We all know we live in a state that’s got mountains and the degree of slope of those mountains is significant and when we get rain, that rain comes off of those mountains and if we get a considerable amount of rain, we’ve got a problem. That’s all there is to it.
“Last night I declared a state of emergency for Fayette County due to the heavy rainfall this weekend that caused significant local flooding. The storm carried with it large amounts of hail and lightning along with excessive amounts of rain that caused flooding to Oak Hill, Minden, Scarbro and Whipple and in different areas of Fayette County.
“Multiple businesses and homes have been inundated with floodwaters. The swift water rescue teams from Oak Hill and the surrounding departments were performing water rescues in the Minden area. Warm Hands (from) Warm Hearts in Oak Hill is operational as a shelter for the evacuees of the impacted areas. The American Red Cross and VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster) are at the emergency operations center this morning working to make all sure all those requesting assistance are taken care of.
“The West Virginia Department of Highways had crews out … yesterday and overnight. There is damage to one bridge approach on the Old Minden Road and several roads have significant shoulder and ditch and embankment erosion and all kinds of stuff like that that’s blocked by debris. The DOH crews anticipate having access for all residents to get to their homes this morning, but some will be by alternate routes. Complete repairs will take approximately a week and a half to do and crews have been dispatched and are working on it, working extended hours.
“No one has reported a casualty, no one has reported any loss of life to me, but please, as these people have had to evacuate homes and they’ve got water damage and flood damage and maybe even other issues in regard to their health and everything, join Cathy and I in keeping them in your thoughts and prayers as well.”
While canvassing ballots Monday for the recent primary election, the Fayette County Commission, which had declared a local state of emergency on Sunday, addressed the governor’s emergency declaration. Commission President Denise Scalph asked for prayers for the families and communities affected.
• • •
Government agencies and community groups chipped in on Tuesday to move along the recovery process after the severe flash floods.
Household cleaning supplies were distributed at the Whipple Company Store and Minden Community Center on Tuesday afternoon on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Representatives from the Fayette County Health Department were also on hand to provide vaccinations and offer health information for those impacted by the flood. For those with health-related questions associated with the flood, contact the FCHD at 304-574-1617.
Representatives from Oak Hill-based Warm Hands From Warm Hearts were present, too, offering comfort packs and assistance in other ways. Besides the cleaning supplies, bottled water was distributed.
Among those who showed up to get supplies to assist in the early stages of recovery was Kathleen Bryant, who lives in the shadow of the Whipple Company Store. Bryant, a lifelong resident of the community, said the water came “almost up to my porch” as it coursed downhill from neighboring Oak Hill on Sunday. She lost all of the underpinning to her camper, and she also lost propane tanks.
“It was pretty bad,” said Bryant.
“Where we live on the flat right down in through here, mine and her’s (sister Angie, who lives two doors down) get the worst,” Kathleen Bryant added. “We get all the trash.”
During the storm, a utility pole fell near her location, and other debris collected in the area around her house, she said.
Kathleen Bryant said emergency personnel arrived Sunday to see if she needed rescued.
“I told them ‘Nope, I just bought this camper and bought the land, and I’m going down with it if it goes down,’” she said.
• • •
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WV DEP) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Mid-Atlantic Region addressed concerns from the Minden community of potential effects Sunday’s flooding may have had on the Shaffer Equipment/Arbuckle Creek Area Superfund Site.
According to a press release, EPA has been in contact with its local partners to assess the status of the Shaffer Equipment/Arbuckle Creek Superfund Site — currently on EPA’s National Priorities List (NPL) — and the surrounding areas.
WVDEP was on the site on Monday, the release indicated. Initial inspections revealed no significant damage to the cap structure or other recent work performed by EPA and its contractors. There is no indication that capped site material was transported away from the site.
WVDEP and EPA officials say they will continue to monitor the situation and the site.
For more information on the Shaffer Equipment/Arbuckle Creek NPL site, contact EPA Region 3 at r3press@epa.gov. Questions or concerns regarding other potential impacts from the flooding should be directed to appropriate city and county agencies.
• • •
The City of Oak Hill is working in cooperation with the Fayette County Office of Emergency Management and several other local and state agencies to assist residents of Fayette County in recovering from the flooding.
Part of the process is the removal of flood debris. To help facilitate debris removal throughout the county, officials are asking any resident that needs assistance in removing flood-related debris or flood-damaged appliances from their home or property to fill out the questionnaire found at the link below. The action is critical to helping officials accurately estimate the level of assistance needed as aid is sought from the State of West Virginia.
The questionnaire is for all residents of Fayette County, not just Oak Hill residents. It can be located at https://arcg.is/0TqzL0.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.