Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley took some time Wednesday to commend the efforts of local law enforcement officers for their response to a crisis situation earlier this month.
According to a press release from Fridley, deputies received a call on July 6 for a welfare check on a man who appeared to be in the midst of a mental health crisis. When deputies made contact with him, they determined the man was trying to take his own life.
Because of the "quick and decisive actions" of deputies and other assisting officers, Fridley said the man was saved and transported for mental health treatment.
"This is what care and passion in serving the citizens of Fayette County is about," Fridley said in the news release. "Corporal Spears, Deputy Wickline, Deputy Burgess, Deputy Bell and OHPD Sergeant Jones exemplified the selfless service and courage we pride ourselves on in Fayette County.
"I am proud of each of these gentlemen's actions."
If you or someone you know may be going through a mental health crisis, Fridley urges communication with others who care.
He provided the following numbers for use in a crisis: Suicide and Crisis Lifeline - call or text 988; Veterans Crisis Lifeline - 1-800-273-8255; and FMRS Crisis Lifeline - 304-256-7100.
