Listed below is the March 2020 public report from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley:
911 incident information
• Burglary complaints — 16
• Animal problem/cruelty — 29
• Domestic disturbances — 44
• Theft complaints — 22
• Health and welfare checks — 55
• Threats — 15
• Suspicious persons/circumstances — 29
• Alarm activation investigations — 34
• Disturbance — 15
• Destruction of property — 16
• Total related 911 incidents — 716
Civil document process information
• Total civil documents process served — 329
Arrest information
• Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 51
Traffic information
• Total traffic citations issued — 26
• Total traffic stops — 149
