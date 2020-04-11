FCSD
Listed below is the March 2020 public report from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley:

911 incident information

• Burglary complaints — 16

• Animal problem/cruelty — 29

• Domestic disturbances — 44

• Theft complaints — 22

• Health and welfare checks — 55

• Threats — 15

• Suspicious persons/circumstances — 29

• Alarm activation investigations — 34

• Disturbance — 15

• Destruction of property — 16

• Total related 911 incidents — 716

Civil document process information

• Total civil documents process served — 329

Arrest information

• Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 51

Traffic information

• Total traffic citations issued — 26

• Total traffic stops — 149

