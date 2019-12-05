Below is the November 2019 public dissemination report from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley:
911 incident information
• Burglary complaints — 18
• Animal problem/cruelty — 39
• Domestic disturbances — 40
• Fraud complaints — 10
• Theft complaints — 41
• Health and welfare checks — 50
• Threats — 13
• Suspicious persons/circumstances — 31
• Alarm activation investigations — 48
• Disturbance — 15
• Harassment — 5
• Total related 911 incidents — 767
Civil document process information
• Total civil documents process served — 272
Arrest information
• Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 48
Traffic information
• Accidents investigated involving injuries — 28
• Minor accidents investigated — 28
• Total traffic citations issued — 43
• Total traffic stops — 125
