Below is the November 2019 public dissemination report from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley:

911 incident information

• Burglary complaints — 18

• Animal problem/cruelty — 39

• Domestic disturbances — 40

• Fraud complaints — 10

• Theft complaints — 41

• Health and welfare checks — 50

• Threats — 13

• Suspicious persons/circumstances — 31

• Alarm activation investigations — 48

• Disturbance — 15

• Harassment — 5

• Total related 911 incidents — 767

Civil document process information

• Total civil documents process served — 272

Arrest information

• Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 48

Traffic information

• Accidents investigated involving injuries — 28

• Minor accidents investigated — 28

• Total traffic citations issued — 43

• Total traffic stops — 125

