FCSD

Below is the August 2019 public report from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley:

911 incident information

• Burglary complaints — 12

• Animal problem/cruelty — 9

• Domestic disturbances — 55

• Fraud complaints — 7

• Theft complaints — 53

• Health and welfare checks — 73

• Threats — 15

• Suspicious persons/circumstances — 52

• Alarm activation investigations — 66

• Disturbance — 22

• Harassment — 13

Total related 911 incidents — 1,033

Civil document process information

Total civil documents process served — 390

Arrest information

Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 75

Traffic information

Accidents investigated involving injuries — 30

Minor accidents investigated — 29

Total traffic citations issued — 49

Total traffic stops — 211

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you