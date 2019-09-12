Below is the August 2019 public report from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley:
911 incident information
• Burglary complaints — 12
• Animal problem/cruelty — 9
• Domestic disturbances — 55
• Fraud complaints — 7
• Theft complaints — 53
• Health and welfare checks — 73
• Threats — 15
• Suspicious persons/circumstances — 52
• Alarm activation investigations — 66
• Disturbance — 22
• Harassment — 13
• Total related 911 incidents — 1,033
Civil document process information
• Total civil documents process served — 390
Arrest information
• Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 75
Traffic information
• Accidents investigated involving injuries — 30
• Minor accidents investigated — 29
• Total traffic citations issued — 49
• Total traffic stops — 211
