Below is the December 2019 public dissemination report from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley:
911 incident information
• Burglary complaints — 10
• Animal problem/cruelty — 43
• Domestic disturbances — 36
• Destruction of property — 11
• Theft complaints — 35
• Health and welfare checks — 45
• Threats — 12
• Suspicious persons/circumstances — 21
• Alarm activation investigations — 49
• Disturbance — 17
• Harassment — 3
• Total related 911 incidents — 921
Civil document process information
• Total civil documents process served — 383
Arrest information
• Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 72
Traffic information
• Accidents investigated involving injuries — 25
• Minor accidents investigated — 35
• Total traffic citations issued — 48
• Total traffic stops — 312
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.