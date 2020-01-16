FDSD

Below is the December 2019 public dissemination report from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley:

911 incident information

• Burglary complaints — 10

• Animal problem/cruelty — 43

• Domestic disturbances — 36

• Destruction of property — 11

• Theft complaints — 35

• Health and welfare checks — 45

• Threats — 12

• Suspicious persons/circumstances — 21

• Alarm activation investigations — 49

• Disturbance — 17

• Harassment — 3

• Total related 911 incidents — 921

Civil document process information

• Total civil documents process served — 383

Arrest information

• Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 72

Traffic information

• Accidents investigated involving injuries — 25

• Minor accidents investigated — 35

• Total traffic citations issued — 48

• Total traffic stops — 312

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you