The executive board and board of directors of the West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (including local board members, Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley and Raleigh County Sheriff Scott VanMeter) authorized by vote and signed on June 1 a statement concerning the events in Minneapolis, Minn. It reads as follows:
“The West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association stands for the protection of the rights of all citizens and is deeply saddened and troubled about the events that we have seen occur and unfold in Minneapolis, Minnesota. West Virginia sheriffs expect and demand all law enforcement officers to always conduct themselves in a professional and lawful manner. These higher standards of conduct require reserving the use of force, especially deadly force, only for those times when its use is absolutely necessary and lawful.
“The West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association condemns these unprofessional, immoral and egregious actions we have seen. We have seen the same video of the death of George Floyd as you. These actions are unacceptable, and we expect those to immediately be held accountable and call for swift and appropriate action by the law enforcement community and the criminal justice system to address violations.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to George Floyd, his family and the citizens of Minnesota. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those involved as well as the true law enforcement community across our country that live up to their oath and creed to serve and protect their communities with respect, courage and dedication to their fellow citizens each and every day.
“This is a difficult time in the law enforcement profession as we work to build and retain public trust, and we must ensure that prejudice or violence have no place in our society. It has no place in West Virginia. We work to provide education and training to sheriffs and their personnel. The acts displayed in this video are inexcusable and totally contrary to the training provided to law enforcement officers in our state.
“We know the vast majority of the public support our sheriffs, deputies and officers in the various departments. We continue to be humbled and honored by that support. We will always be here to serve and protect our communities, but it is a partnership based on trust, communication and respect between the community and those that serve their communities. Without that mutual respect and understanding, we have nothing.
“We have a system of justice in this country that must be given the chance to work no matter how angry people may be. Everyone must come together to work toward resolving our issues. We all must be part of a solution, not a problem. We accept our responsibility and look forward to having that continued dialog and movement to make West Virginia a leader in this effort.
“We, the members of the West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association, hold ourselves and our deputies to this higher standard. We will tolerate nothing less.”
