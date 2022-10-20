FCSD

Sheriff Mike Fridley this week issued the Fayette County Sheriff's Department monthly public dissemination report for September. It is as follows:

911 incident information

• Burglary complaints — 8

• Domestic disturbances — 23

• General disturbances — 51

• Fraud complaints — 2

• Theft complaints — 41

• Health and welfare checks — 64

• Threats — 15

• 911 hang ups — 2

• Alarm investigation investigations — 40

• Overdose — 7

• General citizen assists — 58

• Total related 911 incidents — 687

Traffic information

• Accidents investigated involving injuries — 32

• Minor accidents investigated — 35

• Total traffic citations issued — 16

Arrest information

• Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 34

Civil document process information

• Total civil documents process served — 215

Concealed weapons permits

• Total applications — 35

