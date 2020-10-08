Below is the September public report provided by Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley:
911 incident information
• Burglary complaints — 11
• Animal problem/cruelty — 42
• Domestic disturbances — 45
• Theft complaints — 30
• Health and welfare checks — 80
• Threats — 10
• Suspicious persons/circumstances — 41
• Alarm activation investigations — 47
• Disturbance — 25
• Destruction of property — 11
• Total related 911 incidents — 951
Civil document process information
• Total civil documents process served — 357
Arrest information
• Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 90
Traffic information
• Total traffic citations issued — 24
• Total traffic stops — 237
• Motor vehicle accidents (with injury) — 18
• Motor vehicle accidents (no injury) — 28
Total concealed weapon permit applications processed
• Apps — 183
