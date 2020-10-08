FCSD

Below is the September public report provided by Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley:

911 incident information

• Burglary complaints — 11

• Animal problem/cruelty — 42

• Domestic disturbances — 45

• Theft complaints — 30

• Health and welfare checks — 80

• Threats — 10

• Suspicious persons/circumstances — 41

• Alarm activation investigations — 47

• Disturbance — 25

• Destruction of property — 11

• Total related 911 incidents — 951

Civil document process information

• Total civil documents process served — 357

Arrest information

• Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 90

Traffic information

• Total traffic citations issued — 24

• Total traffic stops — 237

• Motor vehicle accidents (with injury) — 18

• Motor vehicle accidents (no injury) — 28

Total concealed weapon permit applications processed

• Apps — 183

