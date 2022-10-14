To avoid the temporary parking lot bottleneck that becomes more apparent the closer you get to the New River Gorge Bridge on Bridge Day, the Bridge Day Commission urges spectators to catch a shuttle at one of several locations on the big day.
It makes it "so much easier" to park away from the bridge and catch a shuttle to take in the festivities, said Bridge Day Commission chair Becky Sullivan.
Via www.officialbridgeday.com, individuals can park at one of the following locations and pay a $3 cash roundtrip fee to board one of the shuttle buses headed to or from the bridge:
• South — Fayette Square Shopping Center
401 Mall Rd., Oak Hill, WV 25901
On the shuttle map, it is listed as Kroger, but the bus stop will be located on the edge of the New River Health parking lot.
This is a handicap accessible shuttle stop.
• South — Fayette Town Center (Walmart)
204 Town Center Road, Fayetteville, WV 25840
The bus stop will be located at the far left side of Walmart.
• South — Fayetteville PK-8 School
515 W Maple Ave., Fayetteville, WV 25840
The bus stop is right at the entrance to the gravel parking area. The buses turn around in front of the school and stop to pick up at the entrance to the upper gravel area.
• South — Fayette County Courthouse
100 N. Court St., Fayetteville, WV 25840
The bus stop will be across from the Courthouse on Maple Avenue in front of Marathon Bicycle and Southside Junction.
• South (Drop-off only)
Fayetteville Town Park, Park Drive, Fayetteville
• North — Smales Branch Road
1175 Smales Branch Rd., Hico, WV 25854
The bus will stop in front of the Lighthouse Worship Center.
• North — Midland Trail High School
Intersection of U.S. Route 19 and U.S. Route 60, Hico, WV 25854 (26719 Midland Trail)
The bus will stop at the school parking lot.
This is a handicap accessible shuttle stop.
Driving directions
The New River Gorge Bridge is easily accessible from major interstates. It is within a day's drive of two-thirds of America's population. As has been the case for several years, commercial traffic on Bridge Day must detour away from Rte. 19 on I-79 and I-64/77. That goes into effect at 5:30 a.m. on the third Saturday in October.
The bridge itself closes at 7 a.m. on that Saturday. Rte. 19 is open to local traffic from Ames Heights Road on the north and Rte. 16 on the south side of the New River Gorge Bridge.
The bridge is expected to reopen at about 5 p.m. Saturday, depending on the pace of cleanup.
