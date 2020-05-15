The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce/New River Gorge CVB has teamed up with FASTSIGNS of Beckley to show support for essential workers in Fayette County.
According to Becky Sullivan, the chamber/CVB’s executive director, the organization has yard signs for sale that indicate support of the county’s essential workers. There are four designs, with photos and a description of the program on the chamber’s Facebook page.
Each sign is $20 plus tax. A portion of the sales will be used to purchase gift certificates from local businesses to give to the essential workers. Those considered essential include hospital staff, police, fire, EMS, grocery store workers, mail couriers and trash collectors.
Signs can be purchased through the end of May at FASTSIGNS in Beckley or online at https://business.fayettecounty.com/events/details/show-your-support-10674?fbclid=IwAR1vDeq1mbWVV0oWLjjzVbONjUkLTC6X4Uae4U5pXcX_QfP80KRS0nQ0X6o.
After purchase, the signs can be picked up the following week at the chamber office at 310 W. Oyler Avenue in Oak Hill. People can also call FASTSIGNS at 304-712-3060 to purchase a Fayette County sign.
“We thank you for your involvement in the Chamber and encourage you now more than ever to #shoplocal and #supportlocal,” Sullivan said in a message to members.
Bridge Day, a world-famous festival that is a signature event for the chamber and the Bridge Day Commission, is still planned for now, Sullivan said.
“As of right now, the only thing that we have announced is that we are proceeding as normal with plans to have Bridge Day on October 17,” she said.
The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce/New River Gorge CVB has a website page dedicated to recent announcements and possible questions concerning Bridge Day.
It can be reached at https://officialbridgeday.com/bridge-blog/bridge-day-2020-as-of-april-28-2020.
Also, submissions from artists are currently being accepted for the 2020 Bridge Day poster contest, according to a blog on the chamber website.
Entries must be submitted at https://officialbridgeday.com/poster-contest by midnight on July 30. Submissions must include the artist’s name, the name of the piece of art and any applicable website and/or social media links.
All entries must be an 11-inch wide by 17-inch tall vertical orientation. Best quality is 3300x5100 px; lowest quality is 1375x2125. Artists may use any type of medium.
If chosen, the original artwork will be sent to the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and the Bridge Day Commission.
Each poster must include the wording “Bridge Day 2020,” “New River Gorge” and “West Virginia” (or “WV”) on it.
Once all entries are received, a panel will choose the top three submissions. Those posters will then be voted on by the public. Voting will occur from Aug. 10-16. The winner will be announced on Aug. 18.
For more information, call the chamber office at 304-465-5617 or visit fayettecounty.com or newrivergorgecvb.com. For more on Bridge Day 2020, visit officialbridgeday.com.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com
