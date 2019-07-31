The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating human remains discovered in the Beckwith area last Thursday.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies were dispatched to Bachman Road in reference to a missing person complaint on July 24. The person in question had reportedly not been in contact with family for approximately one year.
Officers conducted a search at the residence and found human skeletal remains believed to be that of the missing person.
According to Fridley, the remains have been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for evaluation. Investigators will now await the Medical Examiner’s findings to determine further actions.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through their Facebook page or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-7807.
This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau.
— Email: kjames@register-herald.com
