Smithers Adventure Day is planned for Thursday, June 30 at the Gateway Center.
The event will be staged from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
There will be new activities from which to choose, and everyone is welcome.
There will be snacks and an A:FC water bottle for every participant.
The event is coordinated by Adventure: Fayette County, which is a subcommittee of the Substance Abuse Taskforce facilitating activities to build a brighter future for local youth.
For more information or to volunteer, call 304-860-5106, email adventurefayette@gmail.com, or visit https://www.adventurefayette.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.