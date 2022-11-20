SMITHERS — Members of the Smithers community are among those invited to join the West Virginia Community Development Hub to participate in a new program embarking on business development, creating vibrant communities and creating long-term sustainability plans to ensure climate resilience.
Throughout the 18-month Hub Communities of Achievement Program (HubCAP), community members will receive coaching support and technical assistance funding to implement beautification projects and develop a plan for sustainability of their community.
The HubCAP program is designed to channel community enthusiasm into action, representatives noted in a press release. With the support of Hub staff, Smithers partners, former program participants and community development experts, Oak Hill, Smithers, Weston, Montgomery and New Martinsville are expected to make significant progress in community engagement, beautification and creation and implementation of resiliency plans. The work in HubCAP will build upon the momentum and successful projects Smithers created during the Cultivate Program.
HubCAP isn’t a typical training program — it combines fun and hard work to spur community engagement that generates real results, according to the press release.
Stacy Thomas, the HubCAP program coordinator, says the program is an opportunity for both newcomers and veterans to community development work to come together to accomplish their vision for their town.
"I believe in the HubCAP program and the community transformation that is possible," Thomas said. "I saw the successes in my own community as a community volunteer in this very program."
The Hub invites all community members to get involved and be part of their community team. In the spring of 2023, a community kickoff event will be staged in Smithers to initiate the process. Anyone interested in being involved or having questions is asked to contact Thomas at s.thomas@wvhub.org. The Hub officials say the aim is building diverse community teams that accurately reflect and are inclusive of the talent represented throughout West Virginia.
The West Virginia Community Development Hub is a statewide nonprofit organization that helps communities build capacity to accomplish their goals. The Hub has offices in Charleston and Fairmont. Learn more about the Hub at wvhub.org.
