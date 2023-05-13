Interested parties in the Upper Kanawha Valley area sat down last week with representatives of the West Virginia Hive network to talk shop.
The discussion at the Smithers Wellness Center occurred as WV Hive continued its county-by-county "Coffee Talks" sessions on Friday, May 5. WV Hive is a program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA). The gatherings are aimed at offering networking opportunities for entrepreneurs and business owners to meet and learn from each other, as well as industry professionals.
"Judy Moore and the Coffee Talks crew were professional, warm and welcoming," said Smithers business owner Beth Fish. "I felt comfortable and encouraged as we talked about my small businesses and the services they offer at the WV Hive.
"The questions asked were relevant to any small business owner, so I feel confident that others can learn from my experiences during nine years of small business ownership in Fayette County."
"I wasn't aware of some of the services the Hive has made available to small businesses and entrepreneurs such as business advising and access to funding," Fish added. "What an excellent resource, right in our back yard."
"The Hive was invited to hold a Coffee Talks event by Mayor (Anne) Cavalier," said Judy Moore, executive director of West Virginia Hive and deputy director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. "The event included an interview with Beth Fish, a local business owner, small group discussions, and networking.
"Everyone in attendance took away key connections, new resources and knowledge."
The next Coffee Talks event will be held in Webster Springs on June 23. Planning is currently under way, with a time and location yet to be determined, said Moore.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Facebook
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.