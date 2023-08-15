SMITHERS — The Smithers Fire Department is temporarily shut down as officials are in the midst of restructuring the organization.
In a press release, Interim Chief Benny Filiaggi said that doesn’t mean the town is without coverage.
“This temporary shutdown is part of the reorganization and restructuring of the fire department,” he wrote in a press release. “This shutdown is temporary and not expected to last more than two or three days.
“While the temporary shutdown is in place, arrangements have been made for any emergency response to be handled by Montgomery Fire Department, along with fire departments from Armstrong Creek, Glasgow and Boomer assisting them.”
Filiaggi, who serves as the City of Montgomery’s fire chief, has been working with Smithers town leaders and members of the fire department board “to reorganize and restructure the Smithers Fire Department to be able to better serve the community.”
The longtime fireman is examining response protocols, current membership status and other operational items.
“We appreciate the support of neighboring departments and communities and look forward to the future,” he said.
The Upper Kanawha Valley communities of Montgomery and Smithers have joined forces in a number of projects over the past few years.
