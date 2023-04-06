Among the tidbits from a newsletter from Smithers Mayor Dr. Anne Cavalier to city residents for April are an update on the Michigan Avenue sidewalk project and the stormwater separation project.
Following are some notices:
• The sidewalk project on Michigan Avenue and the ADA-compliant curb cuts on Michigan and Kanawha avenues are in their final stages. According to Cavalier, the contractors are waiting for asphalt companies to open. Once that occurs this month, then the disturbed areas by the new sidewalks and curb cuts will be paved.
She said the new street signposts paid for by the West Virginia DOH Streetscape grant have been ordered and so have the new sidewalk lights for Michigan Avenue from Joe Cavalier to Wilson streets. "We’re going solar on the lights as a pilot project funded through the grant," the mayor said. "Old fashioned" looking light poles will be partnered with new technology. "They aren’t designed to look like bright LED lights, but rather to help bring back some of the historic look of the city. The existing streetlights will remain in place; so the new lights will be additive and not replacement lights."
• Phase 2 of the stormwater separation project was just completed. "We are looking for grant funds now for Phase 3 that will totally separate rain/stormwater from our sewer bills across the city," said Cavalier. "We did these grant-funded projects to save on future bills to Kanawha Falls PSD, who treats our sewage. Unfortunately, we just learned the WV Public Service (Commission) granted the KFPSD another rate increase, in addition to the one that just went into effect. This new increase granted to KFPSD will raise our rates by 27.25 percent. As soon as we learn the actual dollar amount, we will let you know."
• "While the city was accepting the donation of the property near Bull Push Road for the new Mammoth Preserve Welcome Center, the coal company also donated to the city the old ball field property and, thanks to the hard work and donations of many volunteers and local businesses and contractors, the fields are ready for play again," Cavalier said. "Many thanks to the Fayette County Board of Education, which just signed a memorandum of understanding with the City of Smithers to allow the Valley girls softball team to play their home games here. This is an exciting new addition to the community. Be sure to come out and support our Valley girls’ softball team as they practice and play their home games."
During the times the ball fields were not being used, Cavalier said vandals stole from and destroyed the asset for local children. "Please be watchful and if you see suspicious behavior let us know by calling Smithers Police Department at 304-442-5296 and talk with an officer or leave a message."
• The Market renovations continue at a "measured pace" in transforming the old Cavalier Market into a safe and reuseable commercial building. The building will be attractive and ideal for many different types of business opportunities, the mayor said.
• With the arrival of warm weather and recreational activities outside with family and friends also comes the grass growing season. "Please make sure to keep your grass cut and keep grass clippings off our sidewalks and roadways," Cavalier said.
Among upcoming dates to remember are:
• April 7: Smithers City Hall closed. Police and street crews working
• April 10: Smithers Volunteer Fire Department public meeting. Smithers City Council Room, Gateway Center, 5 to 6 p.m.
• April 10: Smithers City Council, Smithers City Council Room (and Zoom posted on agenda at the Smithers Post Office), 6 p.m.
• April 11: Smithers Sanitary Board, Smithers City Hall Conference Room, 4 p.m.
• April 13: UKV Strategic Initiative Council, Smithers City Hall Conference Room, 6:30 p.m.
• April 14: Deadline for reservations for the Romeo and Juliet Dinner Theater
• April 15: Benefit for Ukrainians, free music concert by Alex Kapin, Gateway theater/gym, 2 p.m.
• April 20: Romeo and Juliet Dinner Theater, Gateway theater/gym, 5:30 p.m.
• May 7: WV Dance Company, free performance, Gateway theater/gym, 3 p.m.
