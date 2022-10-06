As Smithers continues in recover from debilitating summer flooding, plans are taking shape for fall and winter activities in the city.
Smithers Mayor Dr. Anne Cavalier recently briefed residents in her October newsletter.
"There are still some flowers in bloom, the evenings are cooler, the leaves are just starting to turn and later in the month they will give us a spectacular show of color," Cavalier wrote. "There are pumpkin pies and apple cakes in my plans. And the city has fun activities planned for children of all ages.
"On Oct. 29 there's going to be a Gateway Halloween Party, Plein Air Art vendors, and farmer’s market, all at the Smithers Gateway Center (from 3 to 6 p.m., inside or out depending on weather). The city's SPARKS (Smithers Parks, Arts and Recreation for Kids and Seniors) director, Beach Vickers, has lots of fun things planned. He is supported by artist volunteers, Skye Dexter, the community health coordinator, and New Roots Farms. In addition, this year Rhonda Chuyka with the Fayette County Schools is planning a chiller thriller dance. Kids will be dancing and so will you and the fun-loving folks at the Fayette Senior Center. Let's face it … after all we’ve been through as a little city in August and September, we deserve some fun."
There will also be a free Thanksgiving Day Community Meal.
• • •
"For too many Smithers residents, the months of August and September were disastrous," the mayor said on Oct. 2. "We are blessed with no major injuries and no loss of life, but now seven weeks out from the flood there are residents facing the onslaught of winter without HVAC systems, floors and flooring, sheetrock and paint, hot water tanks, etc. Yes, we all generously helped with donations of supplies and labor to clean up the initial damage and debris (and the West Virginia National Guard), but I’ve learned floods have stages of recovery and we’re now into the stage of serious repairs and replacements.
"For some, they can rely on homeowners or renters’ insurance, or federal flood insurance, or a little nest egg to call on for the costs of repair and replacement. Some, however, are facing winter without those financial aids to help them recover. FEMA finally arrived this past week to do the individual assistance assessments, but there has been no FEMA declaration of aid as of Oct. 2."
Emergency services offices at the state and county level have been in Smithers with a plan, and they are training case managers to assess those hit the hardest and who are the least able to recover on their own, Cavalier said. "These trained case managers will provide to the county and state officials their lists of residents and needs and at that point, multiple aid organizations and charities will be contacted with the goal of matching aid services with those in need," she said. "This isn’t fast, but the more we work together, then the smoother this process will go. There are aid and charity organizations that have the ability to provide HVAC systems, sheetrock and paint, hot water tanks, etc., and some even have experienced labor to come in and actually do the installations. Through the kindness and generosity of residents spared the flood, of family members outside the area, of churches and other charities, the city was sent funds for flood recovery. These will be added to those from state and federal sources to help you.
"Deep in my heart I wish I could promise each flood impacted resident that they will be made whole, but in all honesty, all I can really promise is I will not stop working toward helping each of you."
Individuals who think they were missed during a recent house-to-house assessment by county, state and federal representatives is urged to call the Fayette County non-emergency number at 304-574-3590 and advise officials a property damage assessment is needed.
• • •
Among the important Smithers October events and activities are:
• Oct. 10: Official observance of Columbus and Indigenous People’s Day. City hall offices are closed. Police and street crews will be working. City council is moved to Oct. 17.
• Oct. 11: 4 p.m., Smithers Sanitary Board meeting, Gateway Center
• Oct. 13: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Distribution from the Mountaineer Food Pantry (MFP), sponsored by the Oakland Church of God and City of Smithers. Will be handed out from the MFP truck to Fayette County residents. Food (produce, protein, milk) for 100 families will be available until all food is given out.
• Oct. 17: 4 p.m., Smithers Building Commission, Gateway Center. Requests for building permits or business licenses are to be submitted to city hall by the Friday (3 p.m.) before each monthly meeting
• Oct. 17: 6 p.m., Smithers City Council, live and by Zoom. "Because we are hopeful that the worst of Covid is behind us, even though it's still around, we are offering attendance options with Covid precautions being practiced," said Cavalier. The Zoom link is posted with the agenda and you may attend in person. If you attend in person, these Covid precautions are in effect: Those fully vaccinated/boosted will sit in the city council room. Those not fully vaccinated/boosted will sit next door in the municipal courtroom with full viewing/listening capability via TV. If you are or suspect you might be Covid positive, watch from home via Zoom. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and directions to rooms will be posted on the doors. If you will be attending in person, arrive a few minutes early so we can get you seated appropriately and comfortably.
• Oct. 29: 3 to 6 p.m., Gateway Halloween party fun. The event will be held "thanks to the hard work and planning of so many. Come out in costume to enjoy the fun, vendors and Chiller Thriller Dance at 4 p.m."
• Oct. 31: 6 to 8 p.m., Smithers house-to-house trick or treat is Halloween evening, 6 to 8 p.m. Residents wishing to participate should turn porch lights on at 6 and off at 8, unless you run out of candy, then turn your light off early.
• • •
"Wonderful volunteers in the Oak Hill area who have provided a Thanksgiving Day meal for the last 20 years (are) including our Valley area residents this year in the 2022 Community Thanksgiving Meal, but you must register or else we won’t know to fix you a meal and deliver it to the Smithers Gateway Center on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to noon," Cavalier said. All Valley residents are included.
For meal order and delivery, contact one of the following before Oct. 31. Meals can be requested by emailing communitythanksgivingmeal@outlook.com or by calling 304-741-9123. Give your name, phone number and number of meals requested (and tell them ‘thank you’ for including Valley residents, the mayor urged). No meal requests will be accepted after Oct. 31. Meal pickup is at the Smithers Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane, between 11 a.m. and noon on Thanksgiving Day. Doors will close at noon so volunteers can go be with their families. Volunteers helping with deliveries can also get free meals, but still must register by Oct. 31.
• • •
Looking ahead a little, the annual Christmas market is in the works. "Join the nearly 100 vendors who have been with us before and some new vendors just in time to shop for that unique Christmas present," Cavalier said. It will be held Dec. 10, with a time to be announced in November. To be a vendor, contact Beach Vickers, SPARKS director, at 304-442-5282.
Also, grants were awarded and/or announced for Smithers this past week, as USDA awarded a grant to buy a new police vehicle and Gov. Jim Justice announced $224,000 funding for pre-demo and demo of dilapidated structures.
"We are so fortunate to live in a community where neighbors help neighbors, where other communities think to include us, where we have volunteers helping at events, and where we have the beauty of the Kanawha River and the Appalachian mountains all around us," said Cavalier. "Let's keep Smithers clean, safe and attractive."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.