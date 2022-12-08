In a letter to Smithers residents, business owners and visitors, Smithers Mayor Dr. Anne Cavalier recently provided updates on a variety of local topics as 2022 winds down. Following is a look at some of the information contained in her monthly newsletter:
• "First off, I want to give thanks for all the wonderful volunteers and donors who prepared and sent to the Valley 250 free community meals and for all the fantastic local volunteers who spent a couple of hours on Thanksgiving day helping to distribute meals from the GATEWAY Center," Cavalier said. "Special thanks to Lesley Taylor, organizer, and the congregation and friends of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Oak Hill for including us in their annual meal. They’ve been doing this for 20-plus years and we are honored to have been included this year."
• December is going to be full of fun community activities for families, she stressed. Smithers last week participated in the annual Montgomery Christmas parade.
The annual Smithers house decorating contest judges will be out on the evening of Dec. 9. The winners will be announced at the Smithers Christmas Market on Dec. 10 at 2:45 p.m. in the new cafeteria at Valley PK-8.
The Smithers Christmas Market with handmade items is Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santa Claus may pop in for a visit around 3 p.m. There is still room for vendors. Contact Beach Vickers, SPARKS director, at 304-442-5282 to register.
• As of late November, Cavalier said there had been no notification to her office of a FEMA declaration on the heels of August flooding in the area. If individuals think they were missed during damage assessment by county, state and federal representatives as they went house to house, they can call the county non-emergency number at 304-574-3590 and ask to be included to get their property damage officially assessed.
• Thanks to a grant from the WV Center for Rural Health Development organization, Smithers has received funding to begin a Wild, Wonderful, Healthy Smithers and Montgomery Program. The first part of that program is a survey to learn about your health needs. Residents are urged to take a few minutes and complete the survey. A paper copy can be retrieved at city hall, or individuals can use a QR code.
• The storm water separation project is finally completed, along with paving work. "Many thanks to the Smithers Sanitary Board for this fully grant-funded project designed to save residents money in the future," said Cavalier. "It pays to plan ahead." With the completion of storm water separation throughout town, residents and businesses will not be charged for treating rainwater that would swell the bill each time it rains or there is snow melt. The city was alerted, however, that Kanawha Falls PSD is asking the WV Public Service Commission (WVPSC) to allow a rate increase. If the rate increase is granted by the WVPSC, the City of Smithers will be required to pass the increase on to residents and business owners, Cavalier said. There is a public hearing at the Fayette County Courthouse on Dec. 9 at 10:30 a.m. concerning the matter. The mayor said she and the Smithers Sanitary Board will speak in opposition to the proposed rate increase.
• Smithers City Council will meet on Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. Meeting will occur both live and by Zoom. The Zoom link is posted with the agenda, or individuals may attend in person. If you attend in person, these Covid precautions are in effect: Those fully vaccinated/boosted will sit in the city council room. Those not fully vaccinated/boosted will sit next door in the municipal courtroom with full viewing/listening capability via TV. Those who are or suspect they might be Covid-positive are advised to watch from home via Zoom. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
• The Smithers Sanitary Board will meet on Dec. 13 at GATEWAY Center at 4 p.m.
• On Dec. 26, Smithers City Hall offices will be closed in observance of Christmas. On Jan. 2, city hall offices will close in observance of New Year’s Day.
"December brings so many activities and so many memories of Christmases past," said Cavalier. "Get involved with your community to help make it a better place to live, but also take time with family, friends and neighbors to make this season one of giving friendship, of caring for others, and of reflection on how you want to live this New Year we’re about to start.
"Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you all. May good health, happiness, prosperity and friendship find you every day of the year."
