SMITHERS — Victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States and their families will be remembered in Smithers at a brief public ceremony at noon on Saturday, Sept. 16. The event had originally been scheduled for Sept. 9, but was postponed because of heavy rains forecast for the weekend.
The Mount Hope Regional Band will follow with a free concert, according to Beach Vickers, grant writer, SPARKS director and events planner for the city.
The band is made up of a variety of ages of graduates of high school band programs and is a project of Harmony for Hope, a non-profit community agency in Mount Hope. Michael Carver is the band director.
The events are part of a free outdoor street fair sponsored by the City of Smithers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Magic Carpet lot across Michigan Avenue from the Pizza Hut and the Christian Family Book Shoppe, Gifts & More.
Starting at 9 a.m., volunteers of all ages are invited to help touch up the “Magic Carpet” painted on the lot surface and to create more murals as part of Stewards Individual Placements’ day of service related to the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. The 9/11 remembrance at noon will also thank local first responders present, including representatives of Montgomery General Hospital and Smithers fire and police departments.
Fried fish, barbeque and hot dogs will be for sale by Willie Washington. Vendors of arts, crafts and new merchandise are also invited.
Volunteers and vendors may pre-register by leaving their number at city hall at 304-442-5282. For those without one, vendor permits for the city will be on sale at the event for $10.50. They are good for 12 months from purchase.
“Bring your lawn chairs and kids to enjoy seeing the firetruck, listening to the band, and having lunch together,” said Vickers.
Any changes due to weather will be announced on the city’s Facebook page.
— Steve Keenan
