Motorcycle riders participating in the 32nd annual Run For The Wall included a stop in Smithers in their itinerary on Thursday, May 26.
After being sidelined for the last two years due to Covid-19, riders coalesced this year to fulfill their annual Memorial Day weekend excursion fulfilling the organization's stated mission: "To promote healing among all veterans and their families and friends, to call for an accounting of all Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action (POW/MIA), to honor the memory of those Killed in Action (KIA) from all wars, and to support our military personnel all over the world."
The Thursday route also included a planned stop at Rainelle Elementary School. The bikers were slated to arrive in Washington, D.C. on May 29.
Thursday's activities included an ambassador team from Run For The Wall that has stopped at Valley Elementary in the past, according to local event organizer Megan Angel. They visited the now Valley PK-8 for the first time ever on May 26. Riders stopped by the school and discussed their mission with local children, community members, parents and leaders.
Smithers Mayor Dr. Anne Cavalier and Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram attended the event, and the ambassadors presented Valley PK-8 Principal Lee Loy with two checks totaling $2,000 and a folded flag for the school.
The ambassadors also presented Angel and her daughter, Sophia, with official Run For The Wall hats and ambassador patches.
In addition, they conducted a presentation on what each fold of the American flag represents, as well as recognizing three soldiers from the area that have been KIA.
Included among that trio was Sgt. Jeffrey Scott Angel II, Megan's husband and Sophia's father, who was 24 when he perished during a helicopter training mission with the U.S. Army in Alabama on Sept. 11, 2007. Angel was a helicopter repairman and crew chief assigned to Company C, 4th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 159th Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Ky. He served three tours of duty in Iraq.
Megan Angel said the ambassadors were able to view the trophy case dedicated to her late husband at Valley PK-8, the former Valley High School from which he graduated.
The two other soldiers recognized last week in Smithers were Ted Howard Christian and Keith Royal Wilson Curry. Christian, from Gauley Bridge, was a second lieutenant with the U.S. Marine Corps, 3rd Marine Division, 1st Battalion, 9th Marines, A Company in the Vietnam War. He was killed by hostile action on Oct. 12, 1967 in South Vietnam, Quang Tri province. Curry, of West Virginia, was a commander and pilot with the U.S. Navy Attack Squadron 145, Carrier Air Wing 2, USS Ranger (CVA-61) during the Vietnam War. He was declared dead while missing on Jan. 8, 1971 in a flight mission in North Vietnam.
To make the observance last week possible, the Montgomery Fire Department provided a ladder truck with a flag on U.S. Route 60, with assistance from the Smithers Fire Department.
— Steve Keenan
