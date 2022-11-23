The West Virginia State Police detachment in Summersville, in conjunction with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Tuesday, Nov. 29 on Route 41 near Summersville (near the Pizza Hut).
The sobriety checkpoint, designed to prevent and deter impaired driving, may be moved to an alternate location if the primary location becomes unsafe due to traffic congestion or if a hazardous or otherwise unsafe situation arises.
The checkpoint will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at midnight.
