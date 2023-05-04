The Oak Hill Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, in conjunction with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Thursday, May 4.
The purpose of the checkpoint is to prevent and deter impaired driving.
The sobriety checkpoint will be located Glen Jean at the intersection of Scarbro Loop Road and State Route 16. The sobriety checkpoint may be moved to an alternate location if the primary location becomes unsafe due to traffic congestion or if a hazardous or otherwise unsafe situation arises.
The checkpoint will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 and conclude at 12 a.m. (midnight).
Motorists who wish to avoid the checkpoint may take an alternate route of travel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.