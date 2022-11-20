Individuals wanting to give and obtain a cash credit in return are urged to consider obtaining a tax credit for giving to one of the housing, youth, education or health programs sponsored by the Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS).
SALS has been certified for participation in the 2022-23 Neighborhood Investment Program (NIP). SALS has been awarded $43,000 in tax credits to be given out to donors. Credits can be awarded for donated property, building materials, school and office supplies, equipment, vehicles, stock and cash with a minimum value of $500. Credits are available now.
NIP, administered by the West Virginia Development Office, was established to increase the rate of charitable giving to 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations in West Virginia. In return for donating cash, personal property, real estate or stock, a business or individual donor can receive a state tax credit worth up to 50 percent of the donation. Credits come off the donor's West Virginia tax return’s bottom line, thereby reducing their taxes due to providing them with a larger refund. People may also deduct the donation from their federal return as a charitable contribution if they itemize.
For more information on donating or volunteering for any SALS program, including New River Safe Housing, the Historic Oak Hill School or the youth programs at the SALS Community Center in Beards Fork, call 304-250-7627; or write to SALS, PO Box 127 Kincaid, WV 25119, or email sals@citynet.net.
For more information about SALS, visit www.sals.info.
