A heavy dose of water fun is on the agenda at Fayetteville Town Park beginning in 2023.
Fayetteville town officials gathered Tuesday to cut the ribbon for a new splash pad scheduled to be completed at the town park facility by next spring.
The splash pad will be located adjacent to the basketball courts, and the overall project will cost over $300,000. Funding comes from a significant amount of money raised over the years by the park commission, financial support from the Fayetteville Town Council, and some Covid-19 monies.
According to Okey Skidmore, chairperson of the Fayetteville Board of Park and Recreation Commission, the splash pad will feature several fun offerings for locals, including sprayers, a waterfall and a bucket dump.
The facility is expected to be ready by next spring. "When the weather gets good, it will be open," said Skidmore. "I'd say by June 1."
The splash facility has been several years in the planning stages. "It's been a long time coming," Skidmore said.
"(Town councilman) Stanley Boyd put it in my ear, and I started looking into it from there," Skidmore said. "The park commission has been huge; we've met I don't know how many times.
"We were saving our money."
There will be no admission charge, and those who utilize the splash pad will do so at their own risk, Skidmore said.
"I grew up here (and would like to have had something like that when he was growing up)," he said. "I'm excited for it.
"I'm excited for the kids to get out there. I think it will be a great addition to what we've already got. You play a ball game and bring your trunks with you. That sounds good to me."
Skidmore said the committee has also approved construction of a rock-climbing site to replace some old playground equipment in an area of the park. Funds still must be secured for that separate project.
"For the park, I think it's real important we have a variety of activities and attractions," said Fayetteville Mayor Sharon Cruikshank. "The Town of Fayetteville's really focused on having things for kids, and since we have an abundance of money, we wanted to do something that made a difference for several years, not just for one year or two years. We feel that this is a good investment."
"The park commission's been saving this money for years," she added.
"I think it's important for our youth," said Boyd. "We already had a large contingent of kids that come out to the park, but in the summertime, we don't have any water facilities at all. This provides a facility for the kids when the temperatures get up there. They'll have a nice, comfortable time splashing around the splash pad."
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.