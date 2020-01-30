Coda Mountain Academy is currently accepting sign-ups for its spring after-school programs, where they feel youth who are engaged in meaningful activities have better futures.
“Coda Community” Thursday classes in music, art, Lego robotics and cooking begin Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Coda Center located next to Christ Fellowship Church at 2855 Maple Avenue in Fayetteville. The music classes at Coda Community include violin, piano, ukulele, guitar, bluegrass instruments (banjo, dobro, etc.) and music theory. Lego robotics include beginning and intermediate Wedo, and more advanced Mindstorm classes.
Class lengths vary by subject. Coda Community serves students beginning at five years-old, and parents/guardians who take a class with their kids are half-price.
Classes are Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and the cost is $15 per class each week or $150 for the entire semester. Free dinners are also open to the entire community from 6 to 6:30 p.m., and taking classes is not required to enjoy dinner.
Coda Mountain Academy also will offer free “Family Living” adult classes in sewing, cooking and art, and although the classes will take place in the spring, start dates are to be announced, according to Esther Morey, director of Coda Mountain Academy. Children will be able to take classes alongside adults.
“Free Coda Inspire” classes will also be offered at Fayetteville PreK-8 and Oak Hill Middle School starting in early February. Coda hopes to offer classes to more area schools when possible, Morey said.
For further details or to register, visit codamountainacademy.com.
Those desiring to provide scholarship funds for students to Coda Community or Fine Arts or Explore summer day camps may donate through the website or mail checks to Coda Mountain Academy, PO Box 615, Fayetteville, WV 25840.
Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jnelsonRH
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.